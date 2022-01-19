Change in the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj

HELSINKI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release19 January 2022 at 16:10 hrs

Mr Ofer Stark, member of the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj since 2018, has elected to resign from the Board as of 31 January 2022. The company thanks Mr Stark for his contribution to the Board during the past 4 years.

CITYCON OYJ

