Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Today, Ms. Kristy Hunt President of Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC Pink: GSPI), announced that its all-natural, pesticide-free Cannabis Insect Repellent Spray is going on sale today. Go to https://gspiusa.com/montana-biotic to find more information on Montana Biotics' new Repellent being marketed to the Cannabis industry.

Our product has passed stringent California requirements performed by CannaSafe Labs, for presence of 70 different hazardous categories including pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, mycotoxins and residual solvents. In a meeting with the CannaSafe we were pleased to hear that our repellent not only passed all categories, but surprisingly also recorded non-detectable quantities in all 70 categories. (See official lab test results attached).

Our repellent has been field tested effective against two of the most prevalent and destructive insects to cannabis plants, spider mites and thrips. It was also shown to be effective against other common agricultural crop pests. Secondarily, testing has also shown this formula to naturally inhibit the overgrowth of fungus, bacteria and mold that can cause damage to the roots of cannabis plants, which can often halt the growth completely. While being marketed as a Bio-repellent, the formula can contribute to the overall health of the plant from roots to flower, making this product a game-changer in this industry.

The EPA urges the development of new earth friendly agricultural products. Montana Biotic will begin its line with the product that is in the highest demand in this industry, an all-natural repellent, paving the way for future products. The shift to Organic agriculture has put GSPI right where we are comfortable, by bringing earth conscious solutions to the market.

Our all-natural repellent will first come to market packaged as a concentrate of 8 ounces (when added to 24oz of water will make 32oz of spray). Montana Biotic Repellent will be made available for online purchase initially at https://gspiusa.com/montana-biotic. For bulk inquiries, additional information or to obtain distribution applications Repellent@gspiusa.com has been setup for all Repellent inquiries. A variety of packaging sizes will be made available in the future for wider distribution.

Also see press release dated November 11, 2021, titled, "Green Star Products' Cannabis Insect Repellent Spray Passes California Testing" for more details.

Ms. Hunt also stated, "GSPI is setting up a distribution system for all our new products to be launched early this year."

