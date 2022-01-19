Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New trading lot for bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (27/22)

As of January 20, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Trading code New Trading Lot ------------------------------------------- SE0016844336 NBF PB C585 10 000,00 ------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com