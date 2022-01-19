Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022
Sondermeldung 19.1.2022: Nur heute!? TEMPORÄR ganz große Kurschance?
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
GlobeNewswire
19.01.2022 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New trading lot for bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (27/22)

As of January 20, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on
STO Structured Products will change trading lot. 

ISIN     Trading code New Trading Lot
-------------------------------------------
SE0016844336 NBF PB C585  10 000,00   
-------------------------------------------


Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading
lot change. 


For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
