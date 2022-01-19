Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 19
[19.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.01.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|18,635,540.00
|USD
|0
|143,188,299.89
|7.6836
|19.01.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,289,150.00
|EUR
|0
|46,320,380.81
|8.7576
