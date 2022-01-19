Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.1.2022: Nur heute!? TEMPORÄR ganz große Kurschance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
19.01.2022 | 18:12
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIO UV: 2022 Financial calendar

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), specialist in water treatment and disinfection, announces its financial calendar for 2022.

PublicationsDates
2021 annual revenue27 January 2022
FY 2021 results6 April 2022
H1 2022 revenue20 July 2022
H1 2022 results21 September 2022
2022 annual revenue25 January 2023
FY 2022 results5 April 2023

Press release will be published after Euronext Paris market close.

About BIO-UV Group
Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French "PEA-PME" investment scheme.

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group
+33 (0)4 99 13 39 11
invest@bio-uv.com		Investor Relations
Mathieu Omnes - ACTUS
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		Press Relations
Serena Boni - ACTUS
+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZlxZZaXZ5iXx5xvZJaXl5RjmmlqlGWdmmeal5aZlpmXmGtilW+TaZedZnBjnGts
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72766-bio-uv-pr-calendar-2022-20220119-fr.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.