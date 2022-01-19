BIO UV: 2022 Financial calendar

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), specialist in water treatment and disinfection, announces its financial calendar for 2022.
|Publications
|Dates
|2021 annual revenue
|27 January 2022
|FY 2021 results
|6 April 2022
|H1 2022 revenue
|20 July 2022
|H1 2022 results
|21 September 2022
|2022 annual revenue
|25 January 2023
|FY 2022 results
|5 April 2023
About BIO-UV Group
Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French "PEA-PME" investment scheme.
Contacts:
|BIO-UV Group
+33 (0)4 99 13 39 11
invest@bio-uv.com
|Investor Relations
Mathieu Omnes - ACTUS
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr
|Press Relations
Serena Boni - ACTUS
+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
