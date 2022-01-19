DJ ALTHEORA: Strong acceleration of activity in 2021: +15% - 2022 Orders: +16%

ALTHEORA ALTHEORA: Strong acceleration of activity in 2021: +15% - 2022 Orders: +16% 19-Jan-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Mauves, January 19, 2022 - 6pm

Strong acceleration of activity in 2021: +15%

2022 Orders: +16%

2020* In EURM 2021* Revenue 32.1 27.9 Including** 30.4 26.5 Altheora Composites 1.7 1.4 Altheora Coating

* Unaudited consolidated revenue

** Altheora Composites integrates Mecelec Composites and MPC Romania. Altheora Coating integrates MC Coating, which was acquired in February 2020.

ALTHEORA, a European leader in the transformation of composite materials, achieved in 2021, in accordance with its forecasts (see press release of August 4, 2021), a turnover of EUR32.1 million, mainly driven by the Altheora Composites division, up sharply by +15% compared to 2020. The Group is thus back to its historical levels of 2019.

Thanks to its positioning as an equipment manufacturer with a disruptive effect in its market, ALTHEORA has recorded solid growth despite the difficulties inherent to the health crisis (cost of raw materials, etc.). The added value of ALTHEORA's know-how enables it to win over a growing number of customers across its entire offer, while remaining focused on its priority: inspire & lead the return of industry.

Over the course of the year, the Group carried out some tremendous projects, notably large-scale production for IVECO, GRDF and TRIGANO, one of the leaders in the leisure vehicle market in Europe. Among the sectors identified as strategic, MOBILITY*, which has seen a 25% increase in sales compared to 2020, now represents 40% of sales, or EUR12.9 million. The SPORTS and LEISURE sector is flourishing with a turnover of EUR1.2 million, driven by a very dynamic swimming pool market, with an increase of 59%. The DISTRIBUTION sector (construction and public works), an historical sector, which accounts for 44% of sales, or EUR14.3 million, has recovered its level of activity with an increase of 6%. The other sectors (industry, aerospace/defence and medical) are stable, representing 12% of sales and EUR3.7 million.

*automotive, rail, bus, agricultural transport

This robust momentum, in line with the 2021-2026 strategic plan, enables the Group to confirm its ambitions, notably with a target revenue of EUR100 million, combining internal and external growth. With orders of EUR10 million to date, a modernized production tool, and despite the tensions that exist on the global supply front, the Group enjoys a visibility that allows it to look forward to 2022 with confidence.

Next publication: Annual results for 2021 on March 13, 2022

Join the shareholders' club-and enjoy exclusive benefits

ALTHEORA is a European leader in the transformation of composite materials. Known since 1934 for its development of specific tools for the construction industry (electricity, gas, telecom, water, etc.), the Group has also developed expertise and cutting-edge technologies for sectors as varied and demanding as the railway industry, aeronautics, the automobile industry, the medical sector, leisure activities and urban furniture, etc. It also integrates an innovation laboratory to co-develop new products with its customers that respond to future issues such as new mobility or smart cities.

ALTHEORA offers 100% integrated solutions, from R&D to production. The Group is backed by the know-how of its employees spread over 4 sites in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and one site in Romania. It currently supports more than 500 customers worldwide, and in 2020 received the JEC Innovation Awards prize for best innovation in the Design and Furniture category.

The company is listed on EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS - ISIN:FR0000061244 - ALORA

Contact / Investors

Aelium Finance

+33 1 75 77 54 65

altheora@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: ALTHEORA - Strong acceleration of activity in 2021: +15%

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ALTHEORA Rue des Condamines BP 96 - 07300 MAUVES Mauves France E-mail: contact@mecelec.fr Internet: https://www.altheora.com ISIN: FR0000061244 Euronext Ticker: ALORA AMF Category: Inside information / Information on annual revenues EQS News ID: 1270487 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1270487 19-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270487&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2022 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)