Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Expand at a19% CAGR: States Fact.MR

- Aerial Delivery Drones to Hold 61% of the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Share

- The autonomous last mile delivery market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting growth through 2031. The study offers autonomous last mile delivery demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including by platform, solution, range and application. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase autonomous last mile delivery sales.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Over the projection period of 2021 to 2031, the global autonomous last mile delivery market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19%, with demand for aerial delivery drones soaring.

In recent years, there has been a fast increase in demand for autonomous last mile deliveries. The market has seen significant expansion in recent years due to developments in delivery system technology. The market's expansion can be linked to the growing use of autonomous vehicles to deliver goods without the need for human intervention.

Furthermore, the growth of the e-Commerce business has resulted in improved delivery methods, resulting in better and more efficient product delivery, which is fueling demand for autonomous last mile delivery.

North America is the most important market for self-driving last-mile deliveries. The increased demand for contactless delivery systems in the region is the cause for this high market share. In order to avoid the spread of COVID-19, various autonomous last mile delivery services have recently emerged to meet the ongoing demand for contactless delivery.

To address this, companies like Starship Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, and others are developing drone platforms for use in logistics and transportation, healthcare and pharmacies, and retail and food delivery, among other applications. Several companies, however, are proposing ground delivery vehicle technology, such as bots and self-driving trucks, for product distribution.

"Manufacturers of aerial delivery drones are developing platforms with AI technology to enhance delivery processes. Recently, aerial drones with rotatory wings integrated with software solutions that supports the functionality of AI technology have been launched," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

South Asia is expected to grow by more than 26% throughout the projection period compared to the historical period.

is expected to grow by more than 26% throughout the projection period compared to the historical period. North America , with a market share of roughly 59% in 2020, will be followed by Europe .

, with a market share of roughly 59% in 2020, will be followed by . Aerial delivery drones accounted for roughly 61% of global market share in 2020.

The hardware sector has the largest market share among the solutions, accounting for roughly 59% in 2020.

In 2020, autonomous last mile delivery with less than 20 kilometres range accounted for the highest market share at over 68%.

Key Drivers:

Expansion of the e-Commerce industry has led to upgraded delivery systems. This has resulted in better and more efficient product distribution, which is fueling demand for autonomous last mile delivery.

Surge in Covid-19 has resulted in demand for contactless delivery thus driving the autonomous last mile delivery market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the organizations profiled in the research have been working to improve their current operating framework. The following are some of the most significant developments:

By 2021, Amazon plans to invest $2 billion in electric vehicles to minimize pollution throughout its businesses. Amazon partnered with Mahindra Electric to purchase 100,000 electric delivery cars.

in electric vehicles to minimize pollution throughout its businesses. Amazon partnered with Mahindra Electric to purchase 100,000 electric delivery cars. In 2021, Starship Technologies announced intentions to expand its robotics delivery services in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the corporation is spreading its e-Commerce services to a number of other countries.

Some of the leading players operating in the autonomous last mile delivery market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Starship Technologies

Savioke

Nuro

Jd.Com

Amazon

Eliport

Robby Technologies

Kiwicampus

Marble

Teleretail

More Valuable Insights on Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global autonomous last mile delivery market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in autonomous last mile delivery market with detailed segmentation:

By Platform

Aerial Delivery Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery



Fixed-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery





Rotary-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery





Hybrid Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery



Ground Delivery Vehicles for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery



Delivery Bots for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery





Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

By Solution

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Hardware



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Infrastructure



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Software

By Range

<20 Kilometres



>20 Kilometres



Payload Weight



< 5 Kilograms



5-10 Kilograms



10 Kilograms

By Application

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Logistics & Transportation



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Healthcare & Pharmacies



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Retail & Food

By Region

North America



Europe



Latin America



South Asia



East Asia



Oceania



MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for autonomous last mile delivery market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into autonomous last mile delivery demand outlook for 2021-2031

Autonomous last mile delivery market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Autonomous last mile delivery market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

