- (PLX AI) - Stillfront Q4 Net revenue of between SEK 1,430-1,450 million; estimate SEK 1,433 million.
- • Stillfront Q4 Adjusted EBIT of between SEK 450-465 million; estimate SEK 357 million
- • Stillfront implies full-year 2021 net revenue of SEK 5,453 million; estimate SEK 5,450 million
- • Stillfront implies full-year 2021 adjusted EBIT of SEK 1,800 million; estimate SEK 1,490 million
- • The marketing landscape continued to improve, and our user acquisition spend reached all-time high levels in the quarter with sustained high returns, CEO said
