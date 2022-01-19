- (PLX AI) - Discover Q4 net income USD 1,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,040 million
- • Q4 EPS USD 3.64 vs. estimate USD 3.62
- • Digital Banking pretax income of $1.5 billion for the quarter was $467 million higher than the prior year period reflecting a lower provision for credit losses and higher revenue net of interest expense, partially offset by higher operating expenses
- • Credit card loans ended the quarter at $74.4 billion, up 4% year-over-year
- • Personal loans decreased $241 million, or 3%
