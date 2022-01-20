

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) reported that its fourth quarter total production was 22.9 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe, down from 25.4 mmboe in the same quarter last year. Total sales volume for the quarter decreased to 26.0 mmboe from 31.1 mmboe in the previous year.



But quarterly total sales revenue was US$1.53 billion up from US$922 million in the previous year, reflecting inclusion of the Oil Search assets from 11 December 2021 and improved commodity prices for all products.



Santos on 10 December announced the merger with Oil Search had become effective following approvals by Oil Search shareholders and the National Court of Papua New Guinea.



Santos noted that the completion of the Oil Search merger delivers it the size and scale to deliver even stronger outcomes in 2022 and beyond.



Looking ahead for 2021, Santos said that it now expects production to be 90.4 mmboe, excluding oil search; 92.1 mmboe, including oil search. Previously, it expected production to be in the range of 84-91 mmboe, excluding oil search.



For 2021, the company now expects sales volumes to be 102.7 mmboe, excluding oil search; 104.2 mmboe, including oil search. Previously, it expected sales volumes to be 100-105 mmboe, excluding oil search.







