20.01.2022 / 07:00



Phase II data published in peer-reviewed Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery

Healing rate at six months post-surgery was higher than standard of care

Significantly de-risks development of Fibrin-PTH for spinal fusion Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 20, 2022 - Kuros Biosciences ('Kuros' or the 'Company'), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today the publication of first-in-human data from a Phase II trial of Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) in open tibial shaft fractures in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery (JBJS), the leading peer-reviewed orthopedic research journal. The article, entitled 'Novel Parathyroid Hormone-Based Bone Graft, KUR-113, in Treatment of Acute Open Tibial Shaft Fracture', outlined results from the multicenter, randomized, controlled dose-finding study with 200 patients who had an open tibial shaft fracture secondary to trauma. The healing rate at six months post-surgery for intend-to-treat patients was 76%, 80% and 69% for patients receiving the low, medium and high doses of Fibrin-PTH administered on top of standard of care respectively. This compared with 65% for those receiving standard of care alone. The primary endpoint was met in the mid-dose group, with a significantly higher prevalence of healing at six months than the control group. Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are proud that the highly respected JBJS journal has published these exciting Phase II results with our bone graft, Fibrin-PTH. The data show that Fibrin-PTH delivers superior healing after six months and suggest our product candidate has the potential to significantly improve treatment options for tibial shaft fractures. This large clinical study in non-spine orthopedic indications significantly de-risks our clinical development program in spine, which represents a significant commercial opportunity. We are continuing to enroll patients in our STRUCTURE Phase II study of Fibrin-PTH in spinal fusion and have already included more than 50% of the patients for the first stage.' By 12 months, healing had occurred in the majority of subjects in all treatment groups, with the control group requiring more surgical interventions to achieve fracture healing. Adverse events occurred at similar frequencies between the Fibrin-PTH and standard of care groups and no ectopic bone formation or abnormal bone resorption at the fracture site was observed in any of the treatment groups. There were no specific safety concerns for the use of Fibrin-PTH in this patient population. The annual number of tibial shaft fractures in the United States is estimate at 492,000 union or malunion. Approximately 25% of these are open fractures, which generally result from high-energy trauma and tend to be associated with multiple injuries. Treatment of an open tibial shaft fracture is complex and many cases are associated with delayed bone union or malunion. If healing is delayed, a secondary intervention may be required to promote fracture healing, which leads to higher morbidity, reduced quality of life, and increased cost to the health-care system. For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG

Michael Grau

Chief Financial Officer

Tel +41 44 733 47 47

michael.grau@kurosbio.com LifeSci Advisors

Mary-Ann Chang

Investors

+44 7483 284 853

mchang@lifesciadvisors.com About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)

The latest candidate in our pipeline is based on proprietary controlled-release technology that combines the well-established mechanism of the bone growth factor parathyroid hormone (PTH) with the natural healing matrix, fibrin. Once implanted, the released PTH promotes spinal fusion by increasing the number and lifespan of bone-forming (osteogenic) cells in the fusion space. Fibrin-PTH is the first ever investigational drug-biologic candidate to be evaluated for spinal fusion; and the first to be compatible with narrow gauge cannulas for truly non-invasive surgical procedures. Fibrin-PTH is undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in the US as part of a de-risked pre-market clinical program. Investigational Product Candidates

Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) is an investigational drug/biologic combination product candidate and is not approved by FDA for the indications mentioned in this release. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans. About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is a fast-growing leader in the development of spinal fusion biologics that ease the burden of back pain. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOs, is a unique synthetic bone graft that has already been used successfully across three continents and in over 5,000 spinal fusion surgeries. The next candidate in the Kuros pipeline is Fibrin-PTH - the first drug-biologic combination for interbody spinal fusions, currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in the US. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com. Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words 'will' or 'expect' or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

