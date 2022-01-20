Corporate Finance Veteran Etienne Jacquet Appointed as VP of Corporate Development Investor Relations

John Grieve Appointed as Country Manager of MotorK in Germany

Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or "the Company"), a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced the appointment of two key senior leaders, further accelerating on the company's growth strategy. Etienne Jacquet has been appointed Vice President of Corporate Development Investor Relations, following MotorK's IPO in November 2021, and John Grieve joins as Country Manager for Germany.

Mr. Jacquet brings more than 15 years of international leadership experience across leading investment banks, advisory firms, and technology groups. Based in Paris, he will focus on identifying and executing on strategic M&A, joint ventures and other investment opportunities for the Company. Mr. Jacquet will also oversee MotorK's investor relations function and help strengthen relationships with the investor community. Mr. Grieve is an experienced sales leader with a successful track record in high-value SaaS in sales, marketing, CRM and digital retail, with a strong focus on the automotive sector. At MotorK, he is responsible for leading strategy, positioning and business development in Germany and the DACH region.

Marco Marlia, Co-founder and CEO of MotorK, said: "We are delighted to welcome Etienne and John to the MotorK family. Both appointments reflect our sustained focus on accelerating MotorK's growth following our IPO last year. Etienne will play the important role of building on our proven track record of successful M&A and deliver on our inorganic growth strategy. He will also be key in supporting us in further strengthening our relationships with key stakeholders within the investor community. Given his deep experience in corporate finance and cross-border transactions, as well as a high-quality network across Europe, we have every confidence Etienne is the ideal candidate for this role."

Mr. Marlia continued: "John is a highly respected sales leader who will continue deepening our presence and market share in Germany, a critical market for MotorK and our future growth. We are focused on rolling-out our offering to key clients in the German market and could not be more excited about the future opportunities under John's leadership."

Mr. Jacquet said: "I am honoured to join MotorK at such an exciting time in the Company's evolution. As automotive retail continues its digitalization, the market is ripe for disruption. We want MotorK to play a key role in consolidating the European automotive retail market, further increasing our market share and bolstering our product offering. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and applying my expertise."

Mr. Grieve added: "Germany is one of the world's major hubs for the automotive industry, so naturally, the market presents tremendous opportunities for MotorK. As digital retail plays an increasingly important role in automotive, I am confident MotorK has a bright future in Germany and I look forward to supporting the Company with its growth efforts in the country and the broader DACH region."

Etienne Jacquet Biography

Mr. Jacquet is a highly experienced corporate finance leader and dealmaker, having completed over €100 Bn worth of transactions across various jurisdictions and industries in the last 15 years. He most recently served as Director of Corporate Finance Investor Relations at Econocom SE, a European leader in digital transformation services, listed on Euronext. During his tenure, he executed several divestitures as part of the group's deleveraging objective and developed a multiyear acquisition pipeline in line with the renewed external growth strategy. Prior to this, Mr. Jacquet was an Executive Director at Lazard where he was one of the most senior members of the EMEA Telecom Tech team. Over the period, he was critical in securing numerous high-worth transactions and carried out extensive coverage of Corporates, Private Equity and VCs in the Tech sector on an international basis. Prior to this, Mr. Jacquet served at Morgan Stanley for 8 years, most recently as a Senior Vice President within the TMT team. Over the period, he played a pivotal role in executing over 40 transactions and gained a strong capital market expertise managing several IPOs and Capital raises. Mr. Jacquet holds a Master of Science (MS) degree from Télécom Paris, as well as a Master of Finance Strategy from Sciences Po Paris.

John Grieve Biography

Mr. Grieve is a highly experienced sales professional with proven success in leading sales, business development and global teams for enterprise SaaS companies. He most recently served as Enterprise Director for Sales at Freespee, a market-leading SaaS digital retail solution. For over 10 years he served at Urban Science International, a sales marketing solutions company catering to the automotive industry, where he most recently served as Global Account Director, overseeing the largest OEM client engagements. During this time, Mr. Grieve managed teams across Europe, the Americas, and APAC, with a revenue goal of €25 million for solutions in automotive sales, aftersales and marketing. Between 2001 and 2010, Mr. Grieve was the Director of Sales Business Development at Webfair AG, a leading European software solution provider for interactive business communities, where he won new clients including Volkswagen Group, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, and Nissan. Previous experience includes leadership roles at TPS Labs AG, Sirius Systems GmbH, Softlab GmbH (a BMW company), and Metier Management Systems. Mr. Grieve holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Northumbria University.

About MotorK Plc

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 300 employees and eight offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK was founded in Italy in 2010 and has been recognised by multiple organisations as one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe including Euronext TechShare, Tech Tour 50, Technology Fast 500 EMEA and the FT 1000. For more information, please visit: www.motork.io.

category-corporate-news

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005989/en/

Contacts:

Media

MotorK Corporate Communications

International

Camilla Scassellati Sforzolini/Julia Leeger

Sard Verbinnen Co (SVC)

MotorK-SVC@sardverb.com

+44 7960 702 664/+44 7963 380 446

Italy

Madia Reina

madia.reina@motork.io

+39 371 3771779