Spanish renewables developer X-Elio expects its 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm to achieve full commercial operations early this year after it reaches financial close for the project in Australia.From pv magazine Australia Renewable energy developer X-Elio said this week that it has achieved financial close for its 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm. Australia's Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) committed AUD 37 million ($26.7 million) toward the south-east Queensland project. The CEFC invested in the project as part of a syndicate of lenders featuring Dutch-based financial group ING and Japanese ...

