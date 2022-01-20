Philip Shen, managing director of ROTH Capital Partners, hosted top analysts from PV InfoLink to discuss their outlook on pricing, supply and demand at each step in the solar value chain.From pv magazine USA A downward trend in polysilicon prices is anticipated this year, and inventory levels across the entire solar value chain are expected to begin building through the first half of 2022, said Corrine Lin, chief analyst at PV Infolink and Dora Zhao, senior analyst at PV Infolink, in a recent webinar held by Philip Shen, the managing director of ROTH Capital Partners. Click here to register and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...