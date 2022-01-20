

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink (GRPTY) reported fourth quarter revenues of 225.1 million euros, up 13% from a year ago. Shuttle revenue was 138.9 million euros, an increase of 6%.



The company's 2021 revenue was 774.4 million euros, down 6% at a constant exchange rate compared to 2020. Shuttle revenue was down 10% to 476.6 million euros.



Yann Leriche, Group CEO, said: 'The Group's consolidated revenue has obviously been impacted by the effects of the crisis and the travel restrictions which persisted throughout the year. However, our passenger market share has never been so high. Our strengthening of Europorte's performance and the achievement of ElecLink project milestones are further positive elements.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GETLINK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de