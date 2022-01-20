DJ Fix Price signs agreement with PNK Group to build new distribution centre

The new distribution centre with a total area of 68,000 sqm will be built in Domodedovo, south of Moscow

20 January 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has signed an agreement with industrial real estate developer PNK Group to build a new distribution centre. It will be located in the PNK Park Domodevo 1 zone and will have a total area of 68,000 sqm. Upon the completion of the construction, Fix Price will take ownership of the building. The distribution centre will start to operate in Q1 2023. Knight Frank is acting as consultant on the deal.

Fix Price will invest about RUB 3.8 billion in the construction and equipment of the distribution centre.

Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented:

"The construction of a new distribution centre is the next step in Fix Price's logistics development strategy, which calls for an expansion of warehouse space by more than 200,000 sqm through 2025. Currently, Fix Price has two distribution centres in the Moscow region located in Vnukovo and Pushkino. Both DCs have been running at peak capacity for the past couple of years, serving stores in the Central Federal District - the fastest-growing region in our chain in absolute terms, adding more than 100 stores in 9M 2021. The new distribution centre will serve the Central and Southern Federal Districts and will help to boost our ability to keep our store shelves full for years to come."

The new DC will be Fix Price's ninth and one of the largest in its chain, on par with the DC opened in the Krasnodar region in September 2021. The Company has other distribution centres located near Voronezh, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, St. Petersburg and Kazan.

About the company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and frequently updated product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.

In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Lukina ir@fix-price.com elukina@fix-price.ru +7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70

