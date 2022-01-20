Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.01.2022
Warum der "Fireball" jetzt ein Zündmoment für die Aktie sein könnte!
WKN: A1KAQD ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.01.2022 | 08:31
SWEF: December 2021 NAV

DJ SWEF: December 2021 NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: December 2021 NAV 20-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF")

Net Asset Value, 31 December 2021

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

As at the close of business on 31 December 2021, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 103.09p (30 November 2021: ex-dividend - 102.39p). 

Loans advanced                     GBP414.6m 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP13.3m 
Cash and cash equivalents               GBP3.0m 
Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest)   GBP(8.5m) 
Other net assets/(liabilities)             GBP(0.8m) 
Net assets                       GBP421.6m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2021 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 December 2021 is shown below. 

Local Currency Sterling (2) 
Amounts drawn GBPm (1)      GBP234.4     GBP234.4 
Amounts drawn EURm (1)      EUR 211.7    GBP177.6 
                        GBP412.0m 
Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP36.4     GBP36.4 
Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR 9.9     GBP8.2 
                        GBP44.6m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 203 5303 630

E: Starwood@apexfs.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  137668 
EQS News ID:  1270521 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
