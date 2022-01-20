DJ SWEF: December 2021 NAV

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF")

Net Asset Value, 31 December 2021

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

As at the close of business on 31 December 2021, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 103.09p (30 November 2021: ex-dividend - 102.39p).

Loans advanced GBP414.6m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP13.3m Cash and cash equivalents GBP3.0m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(8.5m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(0.8m) Net assets GBP421.6m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2021 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 December 2021 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP234.4 GBP234.4 Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR 211.7 GBP177.6 GBP412.0m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP36.4 GBP36.4 Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR 9.9 GBP8.2 GBP44.6m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 203 5303 630

E: Starwood@apexfs.com

