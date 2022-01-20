DJ Superdry plc: Interim results

SuperdryPlc

("Superdry" or "the Company")

20 January 2022

Interim Results for the 26-week period ending 23 October 2021

Clear signs of brand and financial recovery

Superdry announces its Interim results covering the 26-week period from 25 April 2021 to 23 October 2021 ("1H 22") and a trading update covering the 11-week period from 24 October 2021 to 8 January 2022. Where relevant, given the disruption to trading from Covid-19 and to provide more meaningful analysis, we have provided comparisons on a two-year basis.

Half Year GBPm 1H 22 1H 21 1H 20 Vs 1H 21 Vs 1H 20 Group Revenue GBP277.2m GBP282.7m GBP369.1m (1.9)% (24.9)% Gross Margin Rate 55.2% 51.7% 56.3% 3.5%pts (1.1)%pts Adjusted loss before tax1 GBP(2.8)m GBP(10.6)m GBP(2.3)m n/a n/a Adjusting items1 GBP6.8m GBP(8.3)m GBP(1.9)m n/a n/a Statutory profit/(loss) before tax GBP4.0m GBP(18.9)m GBP(4.2)m n/a n/a Adjusted basic loss per share1 (3.8)p (10.5)p (5.7)p n/a n/a Basic profit/(loss) per share 3.0p (18.8)p (7.9)p n/a n/a Net working capital1 GBP120.6m GBP135.1m GBP213.0m (10.7)% (43.4)% Net (debt)/cash position1 GBP(3.9)m GBP34.1m GBP(9.3)m n/a n/a

Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"I'm really pleased with our progress against each of our strategic initiatives with clear signs of brand and financial recovery. The health of the brand is best demonstrated by the improving sales run-rate and a +12%pts2 increase in Retail full-price sales mix which helped drive Group gross margin up +3.5%pts year-on-year.

The Autumn/Winter 21 ('AW21') season3 has been the first opportunity to present our improved product to consumers. Our core category of jackets drove performance, up 40% year-on-year and it was encouraging to see positive trends across a number of categories, particularly in womenswear, where we saw an increase in mix +4%pts vs AW19. We have also seen our short order product begin to show promising traction with teen consumers.

Illustrating our long-term commitment to the high street, our new Oxford Street flagship store launched in November, showing the best representation of our style choices and how we plan to engage with our customers, wholesale partners and the influencer community. It has been pleasing to see early trading performance, which has exceeded expectations.

We continue to make progress on our digital marketing strategy and reigniting consumer interest in the brand, with the number of influencers we have engaged increasing sixfold year-on-year to more than 2,000 at the end of December, supported by our increasing investment in social marketing activities and ever-improving product.

I was also delighted to see our Carbon Disclosure Project rating increase, once again, to A-. We have consistently improved our grade over the last three years and, while there is still a lot left to do, I'm proud of the team's efforts as we strive to be the leading listed sustainable fashion brand.

While there remains uncertainty about the impact of Covid-19 and the macro-economic environment, I am increasingly confident in the accelerating momentum of our reset and the strengthening of the brand."

Financial overview

-- Revenue declined (1.9)% on a one-year basis and (24.9)% on a two-year basis reflecting the continuedimpact of Covid-19 and our move to a full-price trading stance, but with a consistently improving run-rate throughthe period.

-- Gross margin gains more than offset the decline in sales, driven by an increase of +12%pts in the fullprice mix2, with growth across Stores and Ecommerce, up +5.1%pts and +7.7%pts year-on-year.

-- Adjusted loss before tax improved to GBP(2.8)m (from GBP(10.6)m) and is in line with 1H 20, a pre-pandemiccomparative, benefitting from the re-opening of the store estate.

-- Statutory profit before tax increased to GBP4.0m, from a loss in both 1H 21 and 1H 20, benefiting from thefair value movement on foreign exchange forward contracts (GBP6.2m credit in 1H 22).

-- Net working capital has reduced GBP14.5m year-on-year as we saw reductions in inventory (GBP(7.1)m) and tradereceivables (GBP(2.7)m) and an increase in trade payables (GBP4.7m), largely from later intake timing of inventorycaused by the global supply chain issues felt across the sector and deferred rent.

-- We ended the half with GBP(3.9)m net debt as we partially unwound deferred rent (around GBP10m repaymentsince year-end). This is significantly lower than 1H 21 (GBP34.1m net cash), which benefitted from the initialdeferrals and rate holidays, but remains ahead of the pre-covid 1H 20 position (GBP(9.3)m net debt), which is morereflective of our normalised working capital cycle.

-- As at 17 January the business had net cash of GBP20.4m.

Current Trading (11 weeks from 24 October 2021 to 8 January 2022)

The table below shows the revenue change on a one- and two-year basis for the 11-week period ending 8 January 2022:

GBPm Vs FY21 Vs FY20 Group Revenue 19.6% (11.7)% Stores 84.4% (18.8)% Ecommerce (17.6)% 0.3% Retail (Stores and Ecommerce) 21.7% (11.8)% Wholesale 12.9% (11.3)%

Over the 11-week period, revenue was up 19.6% versus FY21 as physical trading continued to recover. On a two-year basis, Group revenue has seen a significant step-up in run-rate since the first half of FY22, improving from (24.9)% to (11.7)%. This is despite footfall remaining suppressed against pre-Covid levels, the development of Omicron leading to further European restrictions and a significant reduction in our mark-down offer in our Black Friday and post-Christmas sales.

In line with our full-price strategy, we have not held an end of season sale in our stores and, over the past 11-weeks, have seen a +4.1%pts gross margin improvement compared to two years ago.

In a continuation of the full-price dynamic seen in H1, Ecommerce revenue declines year-on-year were partially offset by strong margin accretion and variable cost savings. More than half of our owned site Ecommerce sales have been at full price since 23 December (the start of our online sale), versus mid-teens in FY20, with gross margin up 5.7%pts and average order value up +19.2%.

In Wholesale, we shipped the vast majority of the delayed AW21 despatches, evidencing the demand from customers to take the product even at this later point in the season, driving a 12.9% year-on-year increase in sales.

Outlook

The emergence of the Omicron variant has resulted in more uncertainty, but we remain encouraged the brand is clearly resonating with consumers, reflected by the strong gross margin performance as we returned to a full-price stance. Our performance over the peak trading period has given us confidence that we will achieve current market expectations for FY22 adjusted PBT.

In line with the rest of the sector, we expect to be impacted by inflationary cost pressures. However, we expect to fully offset these headwinds through further gross margin improvement (via a reducing mark-down mix), together with some price realignments in selected categories and markets.

Notes 1. 'Adjusted', 'Adjusting' and 'Net (Debt)/Cash' are used as alternative performance measures ('APMs').Definition of APMs and how they are calculated are disclosed in the financial statements in Note 21. 'Net workingcapital' has been reconciled within the Finance Review. 2. Full-price sales within our full-price owned channels. 3. Autumn/Winter 21 (full price trading period) defined as the period between weeks 19-34, 29 August 2021 to18 December 2021.

Market briefing

A webcast for analysts and investors will be held today starting at 08:30, followed by a Q&A with management. The webcast will be available to join live, but questions will be limited to analysts. If you would like to register, please go to https://secure.emincote.com/client/superdry/superdry010. A recording of the event will also be available on our corporate website shortly afterwards.

A separate meeting with an opportunity for retail investors to ask questions will be held at 12.30 through the 'Investor Meets Company' platform, register here.

For further information:

Superdry:

Adam Smith adamj.smith@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 Candice Johnson candice.johnson@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747

Media enquiries

Tim Danaher, Imran Jina superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 404 5959

Notes to Editors

Our mission is "To be the #1 sustainable style destination" through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale.

Superdry has 228 physical stores and around 480 franchisees and licensees. We operate in over 50 countries and have over 4,000 colleagues globally.

