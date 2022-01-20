- (PLX AI) - Nordea appoints Mark Kandborg new Chief Risk Officer.
- • He is current Deputy Head of Nordea's Large Corporates & Institutions business area
|10,534
|10,556
|09:04
|10,526
|10,550
|09:04
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:51
|Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea appoints new Chief Risk Officer
|08:43
|EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares
|EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares
20.01.2022 / 08:40
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 19.01.2022
Nordea...
|08:40
|Nordea Names Mark Kandborg New Chief Risk Officer
|07:22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 19.01.2022
|Mi
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New trading lot for bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (27/22)
|As of January 20, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on
STO Structured Products will change trading lot.
ISIN Trading code New Trading Lot
-------------------------------------------
SE0016844336...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NORDEA BANK ABP
|10,580
|-0,26 %