Nordic Nanovector: Mandatory notification of trade

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") on 19 December 2022 regarding a completed private placement (the "Private Placement") where the Company allocated 17,857,143 new shares (the "New Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 14 per share (the "Subscription Price").

In connection with the Private Placement, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities (the "Primary Insiders") were allocated New Shares in the Private Placement at the Subscription Price:

Jan Egberts, Chairman of the Board, was allocated 3,571 Offer Shares.

Karin Meyer , Board member, was allocated 715 Offer Shares.

, Board member, was allocated 715 Offer Shares. Solveig Hellebust , Board member, was allocated 1,786 Offer Shares.

, Board member, was allocated 1,786 Offer Shares. Erik Skullerud , Chief Executive Officer, was allocated 3,571 Offer Shares.

, Chief Executive Officer, was allocated 3,571 Offer Shares. Malene Brondberg, Chief Financial Officer, was allocated 3,571 Offer Shares.

Sandra Jonsson , Chief Operational Officer, was allocated 3,571 Offer Shares.

Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at?www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

