UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on Financial Statements for the year 2021

.
A webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors in English language begins at 13:15 EET. UPM's financial results will be presented by the President and CEO Jussi Pesonen and CFO Tapio Korpeinen. All participants can view the webcast online at www.upm.comor through this link, but participants who wish to ask questions must attend the conference call by dialling a number in the list below:
Conference call title: Financial Statement Release for the Year 2021
International telephone numbers:
PIN code: 84713778#
We recommend that participants dial in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the webcast. The webcast will be available at www.upm.comfor 12 months after the call.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no press conference will be held in the Biofore House. However, CEO Jussi Pesonen will host an online media event in Finnish language at 14:45 EET.
For more information, please contact:
UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir@upm.com
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
