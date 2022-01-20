

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British-based silver and gold miner Hochschild Mining (HOC.L) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter attributable silver production increased to 3.21 million ounces from last year's 3.19 million ounces. But attributable gold production declined to 56.91 thousand ounces from 56.97 thousand ounces in the previous year.



During the quarter, silver equivalent was 8.10 million ounces, versus 8.09 million ounces last year. Gold equivalent in the quarter rose to 94.22 thousand ounces from 94.03 thousand ounces in the prior year.



The overall attributable production target for 2022 is 360,000-375,000 gold equivalent ounces or 26.0-27.0 million silver equivalent ounces.







