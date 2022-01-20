- (PLX AI) - Sandvik shares rose 1.6% at the open as strong order intake and revenues trumped concerns about the profit margin.
- • Sandvik Q4 revenue SEK 29,128 million vs. estimate SEK 27,300 million, with orders SEK 30,902 million vs. estimate SEK 28,225 million
- • But Q4 adj. EBIT of SEK 5,106 million was in line with consensus of SEK 5,100 million, causing some to question the slightly disappointing margin
- • However, with orders 10% above expectations, the stock shook off these concerns
- • The lion's share of the beat was in mining, but also the short cyclical SMM came in better than expected, SEB said
- • Estimates are likely to come up mid-single digits and the shares should outperform today, SEB said
