

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L) on Wednesday said it expects half-yearly results, scheduled to be released on March 9, to be in line with the Board's expectations.



Despite inflationary pressure, the Group performed well in the first half, Kier said.



The Group's order book at 31 December 2021 was about 8 billion pounds, nearly 4% higher than last year.



Further, the Group has announced its medium term targets including revenue in the range 4 billion pounds- 4.5 billion pounds and adjusted operating profit margin of about 3.5%.



'The increased order book gives us the confidence in the achievement of our medium-term value creation plan and the continued success of the Group, which with financial and operational flexibility, is well placed to pursue its strategic objectives within its chosen markets,' Andrew Davies, chief executive officer, said in a statement.







