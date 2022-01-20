According to official statistics from grid operator TEIAS, the country's cumulative PV capacity reached 7.81 GW at the end of December.The Turkish grid operator TEIAS has reported that around 1,148 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Turkey last year. This result compares to 620 MW in 2020, 932 MW in 2019 and 2.41 GW in 2018. Around 150 MW of last year's new capacity was registered in the third quarter, and brought the country's cumulative installed solar power capacity to 7,815 MW. The Turkish PV market is currently being driven by self-consumption and net-metered rooftop PV. ...

