The solar skylight has a peak power of 20kW. It is made up of 70 crystalline silicon photovoltaic glass modules of different sizes and shapes.From pv magazine Spain Ávila-based photovoltaic glass manufacturer Onyx Solar has provided its product for the construction of a photovoltaic skylight at the Port of Malaga. The installation covers a surface of 214m2 and has a peak power of 20kW. It is comprised of 70 crystalline silicon photovoltaic glass modules of different sizes and shapes. "The project consisted of replacing the existing and inactive glass with photovoltaic glass from Onyx Solar," the ...

