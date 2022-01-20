

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based apparel manufacturer Superdry (SDRY,SEPGF,SEPGY) on Thursday announced its interim results covering the 26-week period from 25 April 2021 to 23 October 2021 that showed group revenue decline by 1.9 percent to 277.2 million pounds from 282.7 million pounds in the corresponding first half of the previous financial year.



Adjusted loss before tax for the first half dropped to 2.8 million pounds as compared to 10.6 million pounds in the first half of the previous period. Adjusted loss per share was 3.8 pence versus 10.5 pence in the previous half year.



The first half of the current year also recorded a pre-tax profit of 4 million pounds versus a pre-tax loss of 18.9 million pounds in the year-ago period.



The profit for the first half was 2.5 million pounds or 3 pence per share as compared to a loss of 15.4 million pounds or 18.8 pence per share in the previous financial year, attributed to favorable fair value movements on forward contracts.



The trading update covering the 11-week period from 24 October 2021 to 8 January 2022 revealed a 19.6 percent jump in revenues.



As per the company's outlook, it expects to meet current market expectations for FY22 adjusted PBT.



Shares of Superdry closed Wednesday's trading at 249 pounds, up 0.50 pounds or 0.20 percent from previous close.







