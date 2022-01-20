

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence weakened to the lowest since October 2020, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -28 in January from -25 in December. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.



The reading was the lowest since October 2020, when it was -30.



Among components, the economic climate index decreased to -43 in January from -38 in December. The assessment of the future economic climate and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation were more negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -18 in January from -17 in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption increased 8.7 percent year-on-year in November from 8.4 percent in October.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de