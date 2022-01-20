

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices eased on Thursday, after having hit their highest levels since 2014 in the previous session on demand optimism and news of short-term supply disruptions.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 66 cents, or 0.8 percent to $87.78 per barrel, after having touched $89.13 a barrel in the last session, its highest since October 2014.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 45 cents, or half a percent, at $85.35.



Investors booked profits after industry data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose last week.



Crude stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 14 while gasoline inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels, according to the American Petroleum Institute. However, distillate stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels, after last week's 3.035 million barrel increase.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases its weekly inventories report later in the day. The report is expected to show that crude oil inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels.



Meanwhile, the flow of crude oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed, after it was halted on Tuesday due to a blast near the pipeline in the southeastern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, officials said.







