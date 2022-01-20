InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market to Record An Exponential CAGR of 17% By 2030

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue, and Forecast to 2030."

According to the latest market research study, the global allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing market is valued at US$ 869.6 million, and it is expected to reach US$ 3424.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 17% during a forecast period.

Allogeneic cell therapy products are producing stimulating pre-clinical and clinical results. Allogeneic cell therapies are created using healthy cells from unrelated donors, and these therapies rely on a single source of cells to treat large group patients. It is a procedure in which patient receives healthy cells (stem cells) from a donor to replace their own damaged or destroyed cells.

Multiple factors such as the rising burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, increasing government funding for stem cell therapies, growing elderly population, developing healthcare infrastructure, advancements in technologies, rising public, and awareness about the benefits of allogeneic cell therapies are anticipated to fuel the demand for allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing market during the forecast period. Many pharma companies are launching allogeneic cell therapies to treat patients with chronic diseases. For instance, in March 2021, Adicet Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, began its First-in-Human Phase I clinical trial evaluating ADI-001 for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). ADI-001 is an investigational first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy that expresses a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) targeting CD20, produced to potentially increase selective tumor targeting and aid adaptive and innate anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for strong activity in patients. Owing to the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient cell & gene therapies, outsourcing contract research organizations (CROs) have expanded the bioassay services, thereby boosting market growth opportunities in the near future.

However, the high developmental investments and the immune rejection issues may inhibit the growth of the global allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing market in the upcoming years.

North America is projected to dominate this market over the forecast period (2019-2030), followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, due to the growing R&D investments in cell therapy research, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and quick adoption of advanced technologies.

Major market players operating in the allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing market include Lonza Group, KBI Biopharma, Inc., Waisman Biomanufacturing, Cell, and Gene Therapy Catapult, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Catalent Inc., Oxford Biomedica Plc, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc., Wuxi Apptec, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., The Discovery Labs LLC, ABL, Inc., BioCentriq, Commercializing Living Therapies, and Other Prominent Player among others.

Some significant developments in the market:

In January 2022 , Mesoblast Limited (Australi), a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, presented 36-month follow-up results from thecPhase 3 trial of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) in patients with CLBP (chronic low back pain) associated with DDD (degenerative disc disease). This trial showed a durable reduction in back pain lasting at least three years from a single intra-discal injection of rexlemestrocel-L+hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier.

In September 2021 , Adaptimmune Therapeutics (UK) partnered with Roche Group (Genentech), to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapy for the treatment of multiple cancer indications.

Market Segments

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Product, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)

T-cells and Natural killer (NK) cells

Human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs)

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSC)

ß-cells

Neurons

Immortalized and engineered cell lines

Tissue engineered product

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by By Scale of Operation, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Preclinical Scale Operations

Clinical Scale Operations

Commercial Scale Operations

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

