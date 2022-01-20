- (PLX AI) - Fifth Third Q4 net income USD 627 million vs. estimate USD 634 million.
- • Q4 net interest income USD 1,197 million
- • Q4 EPS USD 0.91 vs. estimate USD 0.9
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $627...
