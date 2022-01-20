- (PLX AI) - M&T Bank Q4 EPS USD 3.37 vs. estimate USD 2.91.
- • Q4 net income USD 458 million vs. estimate USD 371 million
- • CFO says capital position remains very strong
- • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increase to 11.4% from 10.0% at the end of 2020
- • CFO says stand ready to complete our acquisition of People's United and to strategically deploy our excess liquidity and capital as we manage through a likely period of rising interest rates and elevated inflation
