- (PLX AI) - NKT is cooperating with the German Federal Cartel Office as searches are being carried out at the company's two main German sites.
- • This is part of investigations by the German Federal Cartel Office into various power cable manufacturers and other industry-related companies
- • NKT says reason behind the investigations are suspicions that power cable manufacturers potentially have coordinated calculations of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany
NKT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de