

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $219 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $260 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $745 million from $810 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $219 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $745 Mln vs. $810 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST HORIZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de