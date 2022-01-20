Orders of $6.7 billion for the quarter, up 24% sequentially and up 28% year-over-year

Revenue of $5.5 billion for the quarter, up 8% sequentially and flat year-over-year

GAAP operating income of $574 million for the quarter, up 52% sequentially and favorable year-over-year

Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) of $571 million for the quarter, up 42% sequentially and up 23% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA* (a non-GAAP measure) of $844 million for the quarter was up 27% sequentially and up 10% year-over-year

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter which included $(0.08) per share of adjusting items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) were $0.25.

Cash flows generated from operating activities were $773 million for the quarter. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $645 million.

The Company presents its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that using additional non-GAAP measures will enhance the evaluation of the profitability of the Company and its ongoing operations. Please see reconciliations in the section entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures." Certain columns and rows in our tables and financial statements may not sum up due to the use of rounded numbers.

*Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding depreciation amortization and operating income adjustments.

Baker Hughes Company (Nasdaq: BKR) ("Baker Hughes" or the "Company") announced results today for the fourth quarter and total year 2021.

Three Months Ended Variance (in millions except per share amounts) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sequential Year-over year Orders 6,656 5,378 5,188 24 28 Revenue 5,519 5,093 5,495 8 Operating income 574 378 182 52 F Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 571 402 462 42 23 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 844 664 770 27 10 Net income attributable to Baker Hughes 294 8 653 F (55 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) attributable to Baker Hughes 224 141 (50 59 F Diluted EPS attributable to Class A shareholders 0.32 0.01 0.91 F (64 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) attributable to Class A shareholders 0.25 0.16 (0.07 50 F Cash flow from operating activities 773 416 378 86 F Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 645 305 250 F F

"F" is used in most instances when variance is above 100%. Additionally, "U" is used in most instances when variance is below (100)%.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter results as we generated another quarter of strong free cash flow, solid margin rate improvement, and strong orders from TPS. For the full year, we were pleased with our performance and took several important steps to accelerate our strategy and help position the Company for the future. Overall, 2021 proved to be successful on many fronts for Baker Hughes, with key commercial successes and developments in the LNG and new energy markets, as well as record cash flow from operations and free cash flow, and peer-leading capital allocation. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to achieve our goals, deliver for our customers and move the Company forward," said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman and chief executive officer.

"As we look ahead to 2022, we expect the pace of global economic growth to remain strong although slightly moderate compared to 2021. We believe the broader macro recovery should translate into rising energy demand for 2022 and relatively tight supplies for oil and natural gas, providing an attractive investment environment for our customers and a strong tailwind for many of our product companies."

"We are very excited with the strategic direction of Baker Hughes and believe the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on near-term cyclical recovery and for long-term change in the energy and industrial markets. We look forward to another year of supporting our customers, continuing to advance our strategy, and delivering for shareholders in 2022," concluded Simonelli.

Quarter Highlights

Supporting our Customers

OFS secured a contract with LUKOIL to begin developing 14 offshore wells in the Baltic Sea's D33 field. The contract will feature the first-ever combined deployment of Baker Hughes' electrical submersible pumps (ESP) and LUKOIL's Permanent Magnet Motors (PMM) since the two companies announced a collaboration on energy efficient technologies in June 2021. Baker Hughes' ESP technology has unsurpassed levels of efficiency, reliability, and performance, while LUKOIL's PMM technology enables a 15-20% reduction in energy consumption compared to current artificial lift processes.

OFS also secured a two-year contract for technology and services for a major operator in the Permian Basin. The contract combines best-in-class technology and services from the Artificial Lift, Oilfield Industrial Chemicals, and Reservoir Technical Services product lines, including the CENesis PHASE Artificial Lift system, which optimizes production, extends asset life, increases personnel safety, lowers lifting costs and reduces environmental footprint.

The TPS segment continued to maintain its LNG leadership. TPS secured a major contract from Bechtel to provide high-efficiency gas turbines and centrifugal compressors to support the expansion of the Pluto LNG onshore processing facility in Australia, which is operated by Woodside. The contract will provide six LM6000PF+ aeroderivative gas turbines, 14 centrifugal compressors and additional equipment for Pluto LNG's second train, leading to an additional expected capacity of approximately 5 million tons per annum (MTPA) and helping to maximize efficiency and flexibility while lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

TPS secured a contract with NOVATEK PAO to provide advanced turbomachinery equipment for a feed gas boosting station in Russia. TPS will provide five turbo-compressors, driven by Frame 5/2D gas turbines, to support the facility, stabilizing the pressure and flow rate of feed gas to maintain maximum carrying capacity. Baker Hughes and NOVATEK have a long history of collaboration, and TPS' gas turbines have operated successfully at NOVATEK's projects since 2017.

OFE secured a major 10-year contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the Surface Pressure Control (SPC) product line to manufacture, supply, store, and service surface wellheads and tree systems. The contract includes ADNOC's onshore and offshore fields in the UAE as well as a long-term service contract to cover repair, maintenance and spares for the project's equipment.

The DS segment continued to gain traction in multiple industrial end markets, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors. The Waygate Technologies product line continued to lead in market share for industrial computed tomography (CT) systems, achieving record revenue in the fourth quarter for battery inspection and securing contracts with major electric vehicle manufacturers and battery suppliers in Europe and Asia.

Executing on Priorities

Baker Hughes and Shell signed a broad strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate the global energy transition. Shell will provide select Baker Hughes sites in the U.S. with power and renewable energy credits, as well as negotiate renewable power for Baker Hughes sites in Europe and Singapore. The two companies will also identify opportunities to accelerate each other's transition to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, such as Baker Hughes providing low-carbon solutions for Shell's LNG fleet through technology upgrades and compressor re-bundles. Baker Hughes will also help Shell develop digital solutions to accelerate decarbonization across Shell's global assets and operations. The two companies will also explore potential opportunities to co-invest and participate in new models to decarbonize the energy and industrial sectors.

Baker Hughes saw continued customer interest in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) applications. TPS secured a contract with Santos, a leading natural gas producer in Australia, to supply turbomachinery equipment for the Moomba CCS project, which will serve a gas processing plant and permanently store 1.7 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually. The equipment scope includes PGT25+G4 aeroderivative gas turbine, MCL compressor, and PCL compressor technologies to compress CO2 captured at Moomba CCS for transportation and subsequent injection for storage.

TPS continued to support the growth of the hydrogen economy, securing a contract with Air Products to supply advanced compression technology for the NEOM carbon-free hydrogen project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The contract follows the two companies' hydrogen collaboration agreement announced in mid-2021.

Baker Hughes announced an approximately 20% investment in Ekona Power Inc, a growth stage company developing novel hydrogen production technology. The two companies have joined efforts to accelerate the scale up and industrialization of the technology by identifying suitable pilot projects and leveraging Baker Hughes' leading turbomachinery portfolio as well as established technical expertise in providing modular and scalable solutions for global hydrogen and natural gas projects. Baker Hughes has also assumed a seat on Ekona's Board of Directors.

DS continued to secure important contracts with key energy and industrial customers for condition monitoring and industrial asset management solutions. The Bently Nevada product line secured a contract with a major oil company to deploy System 1 asset management software as a standardized platform for enterprise-wide condition monitoring across 28 facilities worldwide. In addition, Bently Nevada secured a five-year service agreement for a major customer in the mining segment to provide asset strategy consulting services and support the customer's digital transformation to help increase production and improve equipment reliability.

Bently Nevada also secured a contract with Yara, one of the world's leading fertilizer companies, to enable digital transformation and improve asset reliability and efficiency. The enterprise-wide contract will enable data availability between Yara's plant operations and the cloud across 23 sites using Bently Nevada's latest System 1 asset management software, accompanied by a maintenance, support and services agreement.

Baker Hughes continued to invest in industrial asset management capabilities, announcing an investment and multi-year commercial alliance with Augury, a machine health solution provider, to deliver an expanded integrated asset performance management solution through Bently Nevada. Through the alliance, customers will benefit from end-to-end visibility into the health and performance of critical assets and the entire balance of plant, leading to reduced downtime, increased availability and lower maintenance costs.

Leading with Innovation

The BakerHughesC3.ai joint venture alliance (BHC3) secured several key contracts with oil gas customers to deploy AI-based applications and accelerate digital transformation. In the Middle East, BHC3 and TPS secured a contract to deploy the BHC3 Reliability application for LNG facilities and will deliver predictive insights at scale. The application will be deployed on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and integrate with the Baker Hughes iCenter software to improve maintenance planning of critical industrial equipment and expand on the customer's current monitoring services across its installed turbomachinery equipment.

The Druck product line in DS also saw increased demand for its pressure measurement technologies for the electronic component and semiconductor manufacturing sectors, including a significant contract with a major Asian semiconductor supplier. To support the sector's rapid growth, Druck has also commercialized and improved the world's fastest pressure controller, the PACE CM3, allowing customers to have greater flexibility, accuracy, speed and stability in pressure measurement.

Consolidated Results by Reporting Segment

Consolidated Orders by Reporting Segment

(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Consolidated segment orders December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sequential Year-over- year Oilfield Services 2,567 2,412 2,266 6 13 Oilfield Equipment 510 724 561 (30 (9 Turbomachinery Process Solutions 2,974 1,719 1,832 73 62 Digital Solutions 605 523 528 16 14 Total 6,656 5,378 5,188 24 28

Orders for the quarter were $6,656 million, up 24% sequentially and up 28% year-over-year. The sequential increase was a result of higher order intake in Turbomachinery Process Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Oilfield Services, partially offset by lower orders in Oilfield Equipment. Equipment orders were up 38% sequentially and service orders were up 12%.

Year-over-year, the increase in orders was a result of higher order intake in Turbomachinery Process Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Oilfield Services, partially offset by lower orders in Oilfield Equipment. Year-over-year equipment orders were up 42% and service orders were up 17%.

The Company's total book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1.2; the equipment book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1.4.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) in the fourth quarter ended at $23.6 billion, an increase of $0.1 billion from the third quarter of 2021. Equipment RPO was $8.2 billion, up 9% sequentially. Services RPO was $15.3 billion, down 4% sequentially.

Consolidated Revenue by Reporting Segment

(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Consolidated segment revenue December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sequential Year-over- year Oilfield Services 2,566 2,419 2,282 6 12 Oilfield Equipment 619 603 712 3 (13 Turbomachinery Process Solutions 1,776 1,562 1,946 14 (9 Digital Solutions 558 510 556 9 Total 5,519 5,093 5,495 8

Revenue for the quarter was $5,519 million, an increase of 8%, sequentially. The increase was driven by higher volume across all four segments.

Compared to the same quarter last year, revenue was flat, driven by higher volume in Oilfield Services, offset by Oilfield Equipment and Turbomachinery Process Solutions.

Consolidated Operating Income by Reporting Segment

(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Segment operating income December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sequential Year-over- year Oilfield Services 256 190 142 35 81 Oilfield Equipment 23 14 23 68 1 Turbomachinery Process Solutions 346 278 332 24 4 Digital Solutions 51 26 76 97 (33 Total segment operating income 676 508 573 33 18 Corporate (106 (105 (111 5 Inventory impairment (27 F Restructuring, impairment other 11 (14 (229 F F Separation related (8 (11 (24 27 67 Operating income 574 378 182 52 F Adjusted operating income* 571 402 462 42 23 Depreciation and amortization 273 262 307 4 (11 Adjusted EBITDA* 844 664 770 27 10

*Non-GAAP measure. "F" is used in most instances when variance is above 100%. Additionally, "U" is used in most instances when variance is below (100)%.

On a GAAP basis, operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $574 million. Operating income increased $196 million sequentially and increased $393 million year-over-year. Total segment operating income was $676 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 33% sequentially and up 18% year-over-year.

Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $571 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $3 million before tax, mainly related to restructuring and separation activities. A complete list of the adjusting items and associated reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1a in the section entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was up 42% sequentially, driven by higher volume and margin expansion across all segments. Adjusted operating income was up 23% year-over-year driven by margin expansion in Oilfield Services, Turbomachinery and Process Solutions, and Oilfield Equipment, partially offset by margin contraction in Digital Solutions.

Depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $273 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $844 million which excludes adjustments totaling $3 million before tax, mainly related to restructuring and separation related activities. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was up 27% sequentially and up 10% year-over-year.

Corporate costs were $106 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, flat sequentially and down 5% year-over-year.

Other Financial Items

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $352 million. Income tax expense includes $103 million in charges that are recoverable as they related to liabilities indemnified under the Tax Matters Agreement with General Electric. These tax charges have an offsetting income in the other non-operating income line of our income statement.

Other non-operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $208 million. Included in other non-operating income are gains from the change in fair value of our investment in ADNOC Drilling, and losses from the change in fair value of our investment in C3 AI.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.25. Excluded from adjusted earnings per share were all items listed in Table 1a in the section entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well as the "other adjustments (non-operating)" found in Table 1c.

Cash flows generated from operating activities were $773 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $645 million. A reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1d in the section entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets, were $129 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Results by Reporting Segment

The following segment discussions and variance explanations are intended to reflect management's view of the relevant comparisons of financial results on a sequential or year-over-year basis, depending on the business dynamics of the reporting segments.

Oilfield Services

(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Oilfield Services December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sequential Year-over- year Revenue 2,566 2,419 2,282 6 12 Operating income 256 190 142 35 81 Operating income margin 10.0 7.9 6.2 2.1 pts 3.8 pts Depreciation amortization 193 183 211 5 (9 EBITDA* 449 373 353 20 27 EBITDA margin* 17.5 15.4 15.5 2.1 pts 2 pts

Oilfield Services (OFS) revenue of $2,566 million for the fourth quarter increased by $147 million, or 6%, sequentially.

North America revenue was $742 million, up 4% sequentially. International revenue was $1,824 million, an increase of 7% sequentially, led by increases in Sub-Saharan Africa, the North Sea, Russia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $256 million. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was up $66 million, or 35%, sequentially, driven by higher volume, price, mix and cost productivity.

Oilfield Equipment

(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Oilfield Equipment December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sequential Year-over- year Orders 510 724 561 (30 (9 Revenue 619 603 712 3 (13 Operating income 23 14 23 68 1 Operating income margin 3.8 2.3 3.2 1.5 pts 0.5 pts Depreciation amortization 22 22 33 (32 EBITDA* 46 36 56 26 (18 EBITDA margin* 7.4 6.0 7.9 1.4 pts -0.5 pts

Oilfield Equipment (OFE) orders were down $51 million, or 9%, year-over-year, driven primarily by lower order intake in Subsea Production Systems and from the removal of Subsea Drilling Services from consolidated OFE operations, partially offset by higher order intake in Services and Flexibles. Equipment orders were down 26% year-over-year and services orders were up 26% year-over-year.

OFE revenue of $619 million for the quarter decreased $92 million, or 13%, year-over-year. The decrease was driven by lower volume in Subsea Productions Systems and Surface Pressure Control Projects, and from the removal of Subsea Drilling Services from consolidated OFE operations. These decreases were partially offset by higher volume in Services.

Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $23 million, flat year-over-year. The volume decrease year-over-year was offset by productivity gains.

*Non-GAAP measure.

Turbomachinery Process Solutions

(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Turbomachinery Process Solutions December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sequential Year-over- year Orders 2,974 1,719 1,832 73 62 Revenue 1,776 1,562 1,946 14 (9 Operating income 346 278 332 24 4 Operating income margin 19.5 17.8 17.1 1.7 pts 2.4 pts Depreciation amortization 30 30 31 1 (2 EBITDA* 375 308 362 22 4 EBITDA margin* 21.1 19.7 18.6 1.4 pts 2.5 pts

Turbomachinery Process Solutions (TPS) orders were up $1,142 million, or 62% year-over-year. Equipment orders were up $1,067 million year-over-year and service orders were up $75 million or 7% year-over-year.

TPS revenue of $1,776 million for the quarter decreased $170 million, or 9%, year-over-year. The decrease was driven by lower equipment and projects revenue, partially offset by higher contractual services volume. Equipment revenue in the quarter represented 41% of total segment revenue, and Services revenue represented 59% of total segment revenue.

Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $346 million, up $14 million, or 4%, year-over-year. The increase was driven primarily by favorable mix as a result of higher Services revenue.

*Non-GAAP measure.

Digital Solutions

(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Digital Solutions December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sequential Year-over- year Orders 605 523 528 16 14 Revenue 558 510 556 9 Operating income 51 26 76 97 (33 Operating income margin 9.2 5.1 13.8 4.1 pts -4.6 pts Depreciation amortization 22 22 25 1 (11 EBITDA* 73 48 101 53 (28 EBITDA margin* 13.1 9.4 18.2 3.8 pts -5.1 pts

Digital Solutions (DS) orders were up $76 million, or 14% year-over-year, driven by higher order intake in Digital Solutions businesses with the exception of the Nexus Controls business.

DS revenue of $558 million for the quarter increased $2 million, year-over-year, driven by higher volume in the Waygate Technologies, Process Pipeline Services and Reuter-Stokes businesses, offset by lower volume in the Nexus Controls and Bently Nevada businesses.

Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $51 million, down $25 million, or 33% year-over-year. The decrease year-over-year was primarily driven by lower cost productivity.

*Non-GAAP measure.

2021 Total Year Results

Twelve Months Ended Orders December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Variance Year-over-year Oilfield Services 9,538 10,119 (6 Oilfield Equipment 2,260 2,184 3 Turbomachinery and Process Solutions 7,653 6,424 19 Digital Solutions 2,217 1,986 12 Total Orders 21,668 20,714 5 Revenue Oilfield Services 9,542 10,140 (6 Oilfield Equipment 2,486 2,844 (13 Turbomachinery and Process Solutions 6,451 5,705 13 Digital Solutions 2,057 2,015 2 Total Revenue 20,536 20,705 (1 Segment operating income Oilfield Services 761 487 56 Oilfield Equipment 69 19 F Turbomachinery and Process Solutions 1,050 805 30 Digital Solutions 126 193 (35 Total segment operating income 2,006 1,504 33 Corporate (429 (464 8 Inventory impairment (246 F Goodwill impairment (14,773 F Restructuring, impairment other (209 (1,866 89 Separation related (60 (134 55 Operating income (loss) 1,310 (15,978 F Adjusted operating income (1) 1,576 1,040 52 Depreciation and amortization 1,105 1,317 (16 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 2,681 2,357 14

"F" is used in most instances when variance is above 100%. Additionally, "U" is used in most instances when variance is below (100)%.

(1) Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, excludes inventory impairment, goodwill impairment, restructuring, impairment other charges, and separation related costs from GAAP operating income (loss). (2) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, adds depreciation and amortization to adjusted operating income.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures because it believes such measures are widely accepted financial indicators used by investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance and liquidity, and that these measures may be used by investors to make informed investment decisions.

Table 1a. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Operating income (GAAP) 574 378 182 Separation related 8 11 24 Restructuring, impairment other (11 14 229 Inventory impairment 27 Total operating income adjustments (3 24 281 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 571 402 462

Table 1a reconciles operating income, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted operating income excludes the impact of certain identified items.

Table 1b. Reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Operating income (GAAP) 574 378 182 Depreciation amortization 273 262 307 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 847 640 489 Total operating income adjustments (1) (3 24 281 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 844 664 770

(1) See Table 1a for the identified adjustments to operating income.

Table 1b reconciles operating income, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the impact of certain identified items.

Table 1c. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Baker Hughes to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Baker Hughes

Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to Baker Hughes (GAAP) 294 8 653 Total operating income adjustments (1) (3 24 281 Other adjustments (non-operating) (2) (77 140 (1,412 Tax effect on total adjustments and other tax items (3) 1 (3 114 Total adjustments, net of income tax (79 161 (1,017 Less: adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests (9 28 (314 Adjustments attributable to Baker Hughes (70 133 (703 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Baker Hughes (non-GAAP) 224 141 (50 Denominator: Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding diluted 906 857 713 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per Class A share (non-GAAP) 0.25 0.16 (0.07

(1) See Table 1a for the identified adjustments to operating income. (2) 4Q'21 primarily due to the gain from the change in fair value of our investment in ADNOC Drilling, partially offset by the loss from the change in fair value of our investment in C3 AI. 3Q'21 primarily due to losses from the change in fair value of our investment in C3 AI. 4Q'20 primarily related to the gain from the change in fair value of our investment in C3 AI. (3) 4Q'20 includes tax expense related to a business disposition.

Table 1c reconciles net income attributable to Baker Hughes, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Baker Hughes (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Baker Hughes excludes the impact of certain identified items.

Table 1d. Reconciliation of Cash Flow From Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities (GAAP) 773 416 378 2,374 1,304 Add: cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets (129 (111 (127 (541 (787 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 645 305 250 1,832 518

Table 1d reconciles net cash flows from operating activities, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure). Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less expenditures for capital assets plus proceeds from disposal of assets.

Financial Tables (GAAP)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Revenue 5,519 5,093 5,495 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 4,315 4,083 4,486 Selling, general and administrative 633 607 574 Restructuring, impairment and other (11 14 229 Separation related 8 11 24 Total costs and expenses 4,945 4,715 5,313 Operating income 574 378 182 Other non-operating income (loss), net 208 (102 1,407 Interest expense, net (95 (67 (69 Income before income taxes 688 209 1,520 Provision for income taxes (352 (193 (568 Net income 335 16 952 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 42 8 299 Net income attributable to Baker Hughes Company 294 8 653 Per share amounts: Basic income per Class A common share 0.33 0.01 0.92 Diluted income per Class A common share 0.32 0.01 0.91 Weighted average shares: Class A basic 896 851 713 Class A diluted 906 857 717 Cash dividend per Class A common share 0.18 0.18 0.18

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2019 Revenue 20,536 20,705 23,838 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 16,487 17,506 19,406 Selling, general and administrative 2,470 2,404 2,832 Goodwill impairment 14,773 Restructuring, impairment and other 209 1,866 342 Separation related 60 134 184 Total costs and expenses 19,226 36,683 22,764 Operating income (loss) 1,310 (15,978 1,074 Other non-operating income (loss), net (583 1,040 (84 Interest expense, net (299 (264 (237 Income (loss) before income taxes 428 (15,202 753 Provision for income taxes (758 (559 (482 Net income (loss) (330 (15,761 271 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (111 (5,821 143 Net income (loss) attributable to Baker Hughes Company (219 (9,940 128 Per share amounts: Basic diluted income (loss) per Class A common share (0.27 (14.73 0.23 Weighted average shares: Class A basic 824 675 555 Class A diluted 824 675 557 Cash dividend per Class A common share 0.72 0.72 0.72

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,853 4,132 Current receivables, net 5,651 5,622 Inventories, net 3,979 4,421 All other current assets 1,582 2,280 Total current assets 15,065 16,455 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 4,877 5,358 Goodwill 5,959 5,977 Other intangible assets, net 4,131 4,397 Contract and other deferred assets 1,638 2,001 All other assets 3,678 3,819 Total assets 35,348 38,007 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 3,745 3,532 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 40 889 Progress collections and deferred income 3,272 3,454 All other current liabilities 2,111 2,352 Total current liabilities 9,168 10,227 Long-term debt 6,687 6,744 Liabilities for pensions and other postretirement benefits 1,110 1,217 All other liabilities 1,637 1,577 Equity 16,746 18,242 Total liabilities and equity 35,348 38,007 Outstanding Baker Hughes Company shares: Class A common stock 909 724 Class B common stock 117 311

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2021 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) 336 (330 (15,761 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 273 1,105 1,317 (Gain) loss on equity securities (110 845 (1,417 Provision for deferred income taxes 109 133 160 Other asset impairments (14 7 1,436 Goodwill impairment 14,773 Loss on sale of business 353 Working capital 10 480 216 Other operating items, net 170 134 227 Net cash flows from operating activities 773 2,374 1,304 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for capital assets, net of proceeds from disposal of assets (129 (541 (787 Other investing items, net (122 78 169 Net cash flows used in investing activities (251 (463 (618 Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayment of debt and other borrowings (1,294 (1,354 (246 Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper (832 737 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,250 1,250 500 Dividends paid (156 (592 (488 Distributions to GE (30 (157 (256 Repurchase of Class A common stock (328 (434 Other financing items, net (24 (22 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (558 (2,143 225 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (38 (47 (28 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (73 (279 883 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,926 4,132 3,249 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 3,853 3,853 4,132 Supplemental cash flows disclosures: Income taxes paid, net of refunds 133 314 441 Interest paid 101 305 289

Supplemental Financial Information

