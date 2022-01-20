The Nick Maughan Foundation: BOXWISE IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE ITS STELLAR ADVISORY BOARD AND BRAND AMBASSADOR TEAM

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BoxWise is delighted to announce the launch of its Advisory Board and Brand Ambassador team, which will help support BoxWise in its mission to empower disadvantaged young people through sport.

With BoxWise's free 13-week boxing programme rolling out across the country, the non-profit has attracted the support of key names in the boxing industry, such as WBO World Cruiserweight Title winner Lawrence Okolie and Olympic Bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi, who are both joining the ranks as BoxWise Brand Ambassadors. The entrepreneurAyo Gordon will also be joining the Brand Ambassador team, hoping to inspire the next generation to find success regardless of one's background.

Others lending their support include professional boxer Hannah Rankin, who made history for her country by becoming Scotland's first female boxing champion in 2018. After achieving this feat, Hannah set her sights even higher and in 2021, Rankin was crowned a two-time world champion after winning the WBA and IBO super welterweight titles. In addition to Rankin, BoxWise's Advisory Board will include Lord St. John of Bletso, a Crossbench Member of the House of Lords and Alexander Rhodes, a Partner and Head of Purpose at international law firm Mischon de Reya LLP. Alexander is also Chairman of the African conservation charity Tusk Trust.

With the support of BoxWise's stellar Advisory Board and Brand Ambassador team, the non-profit hopes to now double the number of young people it currently reaches, inspiring hundreds across the country to take advantage of its programme and make successful transitions to adulthood.

The non-profit works by providing a safe haven for young people to develop their skills and talents, supporting its beneficiaries to develop six core values: purpose, adaptability, imagination, discipline, emotional control, and teamwork. After successful completion of the 13-week boxing programme, BoxWise offers progression routes to help its graduates enter further education or step into gainful employment.

Lawrence Okoliesays: "Growing up in East London, I know how difficult it is not to get drawn into gang culture. I feel incredibly fortunate to have avoided these dangers, owing a lot of who I am today to the discipline, adaptability, and sense of purpose that boxing instilled in me. I'm glad more young people will now be given the chance to benefit from boxing like I did, with BoxWise offering vital support to help disadvantaged young people maximise all opportunities available to them."

Hannah Rankin added: "The moment I found out I had won the WBA and IBO super welterweight titles was very overwhelming. It took a lot of hard work and dedication but in that moment, it was all worth it. I hope that achieving this feat will inspire more women and girls to follow in my footsteps and discover the infinite benefits of boxing. Yet to truly widen access to the sport, organisations such as BoxWise that offer female-led coaching and adaptive boxing classes are essential. This is because BoxWise offers specialised classes and progression routes to ensure that those from disadvantaged backgrounds receive the support they need to make successful transitions to adulthood."

Joshua Buatsi commented: "For me, it's never been a choice between boxing or books - I've always wanted to pursue both. Enrolling in a management and sports science degree at St Mary's University, I would juggle lectures and late-night essays, with training camps and strength sessions. It wasn't easy, but I'm a stronger and more well-rounded person for it. Recognising the importance of having a diverse set of skills, I'm thrilled to support BoxWise further its mission to help young people develop the skills needed to thrive in and outside of the ring. Whether that's helping them into further education, or supporting them into gainful employment, the work of BoxWise has never been more essential."

BoxWise is the flagship initiative of the Nick Maughan Foundation. Working to empower disadvantaged young people through sport, BoxWise is a non-profit social enterprise that helps vulnerable young people build confidence, improve their health and wellbeing, and maximise all opportunities around them.

The Nick Maughan Foundation was established in 2020 to further a range of philanthropic initiatives in the spheres of education, the environment, and community. The Foundation supports community projects both in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

