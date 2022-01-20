ProColombia showcases at FITUR six touristic regions that will charm you

MADRID, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia returns to FITUR with a stand where all the country's regions are represented and with more than 40 companies, in addition to regional agencies. The delegation, led by the Colombian Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Ximena Lombana, and accompanied by the president of ProColombia, Flavia Santoro, is composed of tour operators, accommodations, institutional entities, associations and the airline Avianca.

Colombia arrives at the fair with an offer that highlights what makes it unique through Six Charming Regions, a proposal developed jointly with businessmen, guilds, regional and governmental entities of the Colombian tourism industry, and whose objective is to respond to the international demand and new travel trends. The aim is to show a more organized, sustainable and competitive offer of the country and its regions.

During FITUR 2022, ProColombia, together with the Caro y CuervoInstitute, has launched the Illustrated Manual for Cultural Tourism Guides in Colombia. The book invites visitors to learn about the country's cultural megadiversity and encourages respect for the development of sustainable tourism. It is divided into the six tourist regions of Colombia and is made up of tourist information sheets on the country's main cultural attractions. In addition, a series of podcasts have been developed as the soundtrack of this manual.

From recovery to economic growth. In 2021, the country celebrated the launch of 35 new air routes to Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Panama and Curaçao.

These figures indicate that Colombia has doubled the number of new connections with the world comparing to 2019. And since 2020 the country has recovered 93.4% of the seats and 90.6% of the frequencies it had in February 2020, that is, before the pandemic.

Safe tourism.Colombia wants travelers to visit the country safely. For this reason, it has created the Tourism Biosafety Certification: "Check-In Certified COVID-19 biosecure", with the support of both the World Tourism Organization and the World Travel and Tourism Council. Colombia is the first country in Latin America with this type of certification.