Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sportsflare ("Sportsflare") has entered a partnership with EveryMatrix Group ("EveryMatrix") to integrate Sportsflare's proprietary betting solutions into EveryMatrix's technology platform.

With over 120 clients across different countries and multiple licenses in various regulated markets, EveryMatrix focuses on delivering iGaming solutions for casino operators, sportsbooks, and betting-related affiliate companies.1 As a result of the partnership, EveryMatrix will integrate Sportsflare's esports Betbuilder into their OddsMatrix solution.

Sportsflare's Betbuilder is the first and only same-game parlay solution in the global esports industry. It implements advanced algorithmic pricing technology by leveraging Sportsflare's proprietary AI models to accurately account for any combination of events.

Overview of the Betbuilder Platform

Higher margins for operators

Innovative player proposition markets with unique betting options for "most kills", "k/d ratio", and more

Produces millions of combinations for in-game outcomes

Increased level of engagement for fans

In addition, the partnership represents the first part of a long-term collaboration between Sportsflare, EveryMatrix and HUDstats, a leading esports data provider.

"Given our strong proprietary technology infrastructure, our focus is to expand our operations by growing our product reach and we are pleased to partner with EveryMatrix," said Max Polaczuk, Chief Technology Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "Betbuilder is designed to offer high margins for operators as compared to industry standards while amplifying the bettor experience through increased customer engagement. The integration of Betbuilder with EveryMatrix's iGaming platform enables us to scale up the global distribution of one of our advanced technology solutions that is the first of its kind in the esports industry."

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix is a leading B2B provider delivering iGaming software, solutions, content and services for casino, sports betting, payments, and affiliate/agent management to Tier-1 operators as well as to newer brands. The platform is highly modular, scalable, and compliant, allowing operators to choose the optimal EveryMatrix solution depending on their needs and existing in-house technology and capabilities.

EveryMatrix empowers clients to unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets. The company has 650 employees across nine countries and serves 120+ customers worldwide, including the regulated U.S. market.

EveryMatrix is an active member of the World Lottery Association, European Lotteries Association, and iDEA Growth in the U.S.

Learn more at www.everymatrix.com.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

