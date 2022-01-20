- (PLX AI) - American Airlines Q4 net income USD -931 million vs. estimate USD -955 million.
- • Q4 revenue USD 9,400 million vs. estimate USD 9,370 million
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD -921 million vs. estimate USD -982 million
- • Says expects its first-quarter capacity to be down approximately 8% to 10% compared to the first quarter of 2019
- • American expects its first-quarter total revenue to be down approximately 20% to 22% versus the first quarter of 2019
