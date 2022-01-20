Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Filippos Prokopakis, Commercial Director, it will participate in Capital Link's Company Presentation Series.

On Monday, January 24th, 2022, at 11:00 am EST its senior management team will go through a presentation on the company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the tanker sector.

You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Monday, January 24th, 2022

Time: 11:00 am EST

Register: https://webinars.capitallink.com/2022/company_presentation/

On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 24th, 2022, at 11 am ET.

An email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to the Company presentation.

LIVE Q&A SESSION Submitting Questions

Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at webinars@capitallink.com.

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT

Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with Danaos' management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing webinars@capitallink.com.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005585/en/

Contacts:

Evangelos Chatzis

Chief Financial Officer

Danaos Corporation

Athens, Greece

Tel.: +30 210 419 6480

E-Mail: cfo@danaos.com

Iraklis Prokopakis

Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Danaos Corporation

Athens, Greece

Tel.: +30 210 419 6400

E-Mail: coo@danaos.com

Investor Relations and Financial Media

Rose Company

New York

Tel. 212-359-2228

E-Mail: danaos@rosecoglobal.com