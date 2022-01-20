- (PLX AI) - Atlantia FY EBITDA EUR 4,000 million, excluding Autostrade per l'Italia.
- • Operating revenue of approximately €6.3bn (€5.3bn in 2020) up 19% and ahead of outlook presented to the market in November 2021 (€6.0bn)
- • Operating cash flow (FFO) of approximately €2.7bn (€1.8bn in 2020) up 50% and ahead of outlook presented to the market in November (€2.4bn)
- • Capital expenditure totals approximately €1.1bn (€0.9bn in 2020)
