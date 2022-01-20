Gold Port Corporation: Drill Rig and Management Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Port Corporation, (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that fabrication of a Discovery I Core Rig, by Multi-Power Products Ltd of Kelowna, B.C., has now been completed. The state-of-the-art track mounted rig system along with support equipment and supplies is now being scheduled for delivery to Port of Georgetown, Guyana, and subsequently to the project. To compliment the program, two key management appointment have been made:

I. Country Manager: Ms. Samantha Latchman has been appointed Country Manager, Georgetown, Guyana. Ms. Latchman has extensive experience in the mining industry in Guyana and has served Troy Resources for the past four years as Manager of Human Resources, managing over 300 employees. Ms. Latchman holds a master's degree in Human Resources Management from Bedfordshire University and a Diploma in Business from Cambridge University.

II. Drill Operations Manager: Mr. Gerardo Martinez has been appointed Manager of Drilling Operations. Mr. Martinez has extensive drilling experience having served Exploservice Guyana as Drilling Manager at the Karouni Mine site, owned by Troy Resources since 2015. He holds a Mining Engineering Degree from the National University of San Juan, Argentina.

Upon equipment arrival on site, a 10,000-meter core drill program is planned to begin. The intent of the program is to potentially expand the known inferred resource and to upgrade the resource definition to measured and indicated. Camp improvement and logistical arrangements are currently being completed to allow drilling to begin as soon as possible after locating the rig on site. The project is very well located close to infrastructure and deep-water access. The Company is very well funded to complete the planned exploration program.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Corporation is the 100% owner of three Mining Permits comprising the Groete Gold Copper Project, located in Essequibo, Guyana. Exploration to date has defined an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold copper equivalent ounces within 74 million tonnes a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold copper equivalent using a cutoff grade of .025 gold copper ounce per tonne equivalent and a gold price of $US 1,275 per ounce and a copper price of $US 3.00 per pound. Details of the resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P & E Mining Consultants Ltd., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

