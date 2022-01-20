Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that its healthy and delicious breakfast cereal Holy Crap, is anticipated to be available in stores at Fortinos, a Canadian supermarket chain operating 23 store locations throughout Ontario, owned and operated by Loblaw Companies Limited, by the end of February 2022.

"With net sales growth of 38% in the back half of 2021, and a fourth quarter increase of 45% compared to third quarter, there is no doubt that the continued execution of our organic growth strategy is working and delivering results," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "In the last 6 months of 2021, we expanded the number of stores carrying Holy Crap cereals, plus we introduced our new flavour Mango Coconut, and our new 1 kg pack. We are very pleased with the support from our new board, and how the management team is working to execute. As we increase distribution and execute our plans, we are very excited about accelerating growth."



In June 2021, the Company welcomed new members to the board of directors, which established a Company wide strategic roadmap for organic and inorganic growth. Since then, the Company has seen a direct correlation of growth realized in the immediate quarter following its implementation. Here are some highlights of the 2021 results pertaining to the Holy Crap cereal division:

Fourth quarter net sales increased 45% compared to the same period in 2020

compared to the same period in 2020 Fourth quarter net sales increased 39% compared to the third quarter in 2021

compared to the third quarter in 2021 Total net sales increased 38% in the second half of 2021

in the second half of 2021 Net Sales have increased 24% year over year between 2020 and 2021





Fortinos is a perennial winner in "Favourite Food Store" community surveys, success attributed to their core values of super fresh foods, well-trained staff including professional butchers & bakers, store cleanliness and above all, superior, friendly customer service. Today the Loblaw-owned Fortinos banner has 23 stores across Hamilton and the GTA reflecting leading edge development in supermarket innovation while remaining true to its founder's philosophy.

Holy Crap comes in five delicious flavours, all of which contain certified organic, non-gmo, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp, buckwheat and chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. Apple Cinnamon, Natural (Skinny B), Blueberry Apple, Maple + Gluten-Free Oats, and Mango Coconut are tasty, nutrient dense breakfast cereals which are high in fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.

In addition to offering a convenient and quick breakfast option, breakfast cereals have also become a popular snacking option due to home seclusion. As many consumers have had their routines disrupted by new work at home schedules, mealtimes have also become irregular pushing them to reach for easy to prepare snacking options.

The Company also reports that 1,211,000 warrants expired on January 15, 2021. The warrants were issued as part of a non-brokered private placement completed on January 15, 2020.

