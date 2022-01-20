- (PLX AI) - Avanza made up for early losses and then some, trading 1.1% in positive territory after Danske Bank reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock despite rising expenses.
- • Avanza Q4 beat on both revenue and profits, but operating expenses increased 14% in the quarter, which initially led to the stock losing ground after the open
- • However, with the revenue beat there is no reason to change the positive view, Danske said, reiterating buy and price target of SEK 361
- • Danske has a positive view on Avanza's long-term growth and return on equity, with the company's 35% ROE target actually not yet including the impact from higher rates
AVANZA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de