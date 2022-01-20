Sensei; Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Sensei Partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Enhance Autonomous Retail Offering

Europe's leading autonomous store provider teams up with HPE to give retailers access to invaluable real-time insights, and support queue-free shopping experiences via state-of-the-art servers

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensei , the leading European provider of autonomous stores, has partnered with global, edge-to-cloud company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as its original equipment manufacturer.

Sensei technology is digitalising store operations, making it significantly more efficient. Retailers can improve the shopper's in-store experience by providing a seamless, scan-free, checkoutless, and queue free shopping experience. Using HPE ProLiant servers' innovative and sophisticated technology, Sensei is able to offer retailers state-of-the-art computing technology for real time consumer insights as well as daily store management and invoicing, delivered affordably and at speed.

Consumer retail expectations have changed over the last two years and customers now value ease and convenience when it comes to shopping. On average, Brits spend around 51 minutes a week waiting in line. But as the pandemic has shown, people are now demanding services that make buying simpler, whether that's click and collect, contactless payments, or subscription services. Autonomous retail is the next frontier, as it allows users to go into a store and pick up anything they want and leave. It removes the need to worry about long queues and thanks to the real-time stock insights that retailers receive, shoppers are reassured that the shelves will always be full.

As retailers are keen to drive in store traffic, innovations such as autonomous stores are primed to become more widely adopted. Sensei is committed to offering the best solutions to help retailers thrive and remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy, post-pandemic.

Vasco Portugal, CEO at Sensei said: "When we sought to find an OEM partner for our computing requirements, it was imperative that we found one that would deliver the best capabilities for our customers. And we found that in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. And we knew they would be able to deliver on our needs for a mission-critical platform that could offer real time processing of consumer data. We are proud to be working with HPE, to not only provide their servers to retailers in Europe, but also worldwide."

Collaborating with HPE ensures that Sensei's research and development computing lab, used to run its AI and ML models, are equipped with the most advanced technology from HPE ProLiant DL380 servers - containing GPUs to process image data and analysis of supermarket goods. This in turn, helps Sensei to remain at the forefront of revolutionising the retail sector, driving innovation in AI and autonomous retail technology.

Carlos Leite, Southern Europe Head of Partner Sales & Portugal Managing Director, HPE said: "We're delighted to work with Sensei on this exciting solution designed to help retailers unlock the value of the data that they are collecting in the store. Our collaboration brings HPE open, intelligent technology solutions underpinned by world-class security unique to ProLiant servers to ensure every instance delivers the right performance and consistency to meet each retailer's needs."

About Sensei

Sensei is a scalable, seamless store-wide solution that empowers autonomous stores. Through an integrated system of cameras,sensors and AI algorithms, Sensei provides a secure and reliable AI-powered end-to-end solution to capture a wealth of store insights and a smooth, frictionless checkout and cash-free shopping experience. Visit www.sensei.tech