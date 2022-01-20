Duck Creek Technologies: Duck Creek and Hi Marley Together Make Policyholder Claims Communications Easier

AI-enabled SMS (Text-based) Messages Improve Insurance Carriers' Customer Interactions

Boston, MA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announces today a strategic partnership with Hi Marley, a purpose-built, intelligent communications platform improving carrier and policyholder communications. The partnership aims to enhance carriers' customer experience across current and future aspects of Duck Creek's OnDemand software-as-a-service deployments. Initial integration of the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud will focus on Duck Creek Claims, the comprehensive claims management solution that helps insurers manage the entire claims lifecycle. The companies will initially provide integrations within the US market, with potential to expand in other regions globally.

The Duck Creek-Hi Marley partnership modernizes the claims experience by enhancing communication and information sharing between adjusters and policyholders using text messaging (SMS). Carriers can quickly engage with and respond to policyholders, improving claims cycle times and elevating customer satisfaction.

"Policyholders expect simple and seamless interactions with their insurers similar to the experiences they have with service providers in every other aspect of their lives," said Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley. "Customer retention is a top priority for insurers, and policyholders are twice as likely to leave a carrier following a poor claim experience. By providing hassle-free communication throughout the claims process, policyholders are becoming customers for life and insurance professionals are enjoying a more productive day. We are excited to partner with Duck Creek who shares in the vision of offering our mutual customers the power of AI-enabled texting."

Duck Creek Claimsis a comprehensive claims management solution that helps insurers manage the entire claims lifecycle - from first notice of loss to claim settlement - in a single integrated solution. Regardless of claims complexity, Duck Creek's software provides the necessary workflows, reports, integrations and user experiences needed to increase claims-handling efficiency, reduce loss costs and improve customer satisfaction.

"Customer experience is one of the most important factors insurance carriers wrestle with day-to-day. Timely, relevant and easy-to-send communications between carriers and policyholders is a game-changer," said Eva Harris, Chief Strategy Officerat Duck Creek Technologies. "The Hi Marley Insurance Cloud gives insurers the power to deliver simple and effective messages that further enhance the way carriers and policyholders connect, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome them into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem."

