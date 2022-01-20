Loungers, Luxury Slippers With a Higher Purpose

While older brands scramble to adjust the way that they have done things for decades, new entrants have the advantage of building low-carbon and conservation strategies into their process from day one. One notable newcomer who has set new standards in the footwear arena is Loungers, the London-based luxury slipper brand founded by industry veteran, Giuseppe Bonfiglio.

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern consumers are not only embracing environmentally ethical brands, but they are also pursuing them. As a result, fashion brands are facing the challenge of having to re-think and re-engineer everything from their design and sourcing strategies to their production methods and packaging choices in an effort to bring them into alignment with eco-responsible consumer values. While older brands scramble to adjust the way that they have done things for decades, new entrants have the advantage of building low-carbon and conservation strategies into their process from day one. One notable newcomer who has set new standards in the footwear arena is Loungers, the London-based luxury slipper brand founded by industry veteran, Giuseppe Bonfiglio.

Bonfiglio took two years to design and perfect Loungers before launching it online. The result is a revved-up collection of hybrid indoor-outdoor slippers and driving shoes appreciated by the movers and shakers of the world for their bedroom-to-boardroom versatility. The best-selling Serenity loafers feature sleek lines and lush tech-velvet, but Bonfiglio went a step further tapping Vibram for high-performance non-slip out-soles and Sorbothane for high-impact innersoles, making Loungers as comfortable on concrete as they are on carpet. The aptly named leather Accelerator and canvas Transporter loafers also offer high style and do double-duty for driving and racking up air miles with less fatigue.

The subtle Hummingbird logo on the heel of every pair fittingly represents strength and adaptability. Certainly, Loungers are built to last but when you are ready for a new pair, the company invites you to return your old pair for a Kintsugi-style program of circularity, upcycling, and sustainability. When asked, Bonfiglio summed up his brand philosophy as follows: "The journey of living with intention is finding harmony within, at Loungers we marry the craft of the past and the concerns of the future into responsibly made indoor footwear, where you do not have to compromise your style, your comfort or your commitment to living more consciously." Loungers are more than just great slippers; it is a brand dedicated to a higher purpose - bringing mind, body, and spirit into more harmonious alignment.

From the company's inception, Bonfiglio worked to develop brand values that include a commitment to quality broad enough to include quality of life. To that end, new customers receive a complimentary book: The One Minute Meditation by Patrizio Paoletti, to guide them toward inner balance, while the slippers themselves help them to achieve outward stability in a world of quickly changing landscapes. Bonfiglio, himself, moderates popular Sunday morning meditation sessions for Loungers customers seeking to mentally reset. He also laid the foundation for Loungers' eco-conscious mission which includes recycled and recyclable packaging, zero-waste policies, and a circular fashion program. Hand-made in Italy, Loungers are crafted with environmentally friendly materials and techniques to support a reduced impact on the environment, however, seeking to do more for the community, he entered into a partnership with the More Trees Campaign which plants one tree for every pair of Loungers sold, providing a haven for wildlife in de-forested urban areas and making an immediate difference in the fight against climate change.

Visit Loungers: https://loungersway.comwholesale: sales@loungersway.comor: http://nuorder.com/loungerswaypress: press.office@loungersway.com

