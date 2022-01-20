Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology Announces Expansion of Washington DC Restaurant Sportsbook Location

Elys reports strong results in first quarter of U.S. small business operations.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announces that promising results in the Company's first U.S. small business location at Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook in Washington D.C. accelerated expansion plans to increase the number of player terminals within the establishment.

Elys launched its small business strategy in October of last year with the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook ("Grand Central"). December marked a highly successful month for Grand Central, with revenues exceeding $90,000, as well as approximately $735,386 in total Sports Wagering handled by the Sportsbook.

Brian Vasile, owner of Grand Central stated "We wanted to make a significant impact in sports betting in DC - and we are doing that with Elys as our Management Services Provider. Having a partner whose knowledge and experience in sports betting, complemented by their ability to efficiently resolve any situation, has been critical to Grand Central Sportsbook's success. Elys is a key factor in our growth in this market."

"2022 is shaping up to be a major inflection point as the Company continues to ramp up on a strong pipeline of clients both in Canada and the U.S. The Company's North American go-to-market strategy has been performing exceptionally well since the launch of its newly designed U.S. betting platform in October," said Michele Ciavarella, Elys' Executive Chairman.

Table 1: October through December Results

October November December Bet tickets 2,508 7,951 12,661 Handle $207,355 $494,998 $735,386 Payouts $164,497 $427,923 $643,596 GGR* $42,858 $67,075 $91,790 Hold 20.67% 13.55% 12.48%

*Gross Gaming Revenue

November to December month-over-month bet tickets nearly doubled from 7,951 to 12,661 in the Company's third month of operation in the US. This represents a more than fivefold increase in bet tickets and more than three times the bets wagered from October, while the Hold remained firmly in double digits.

Mr. Ciavarella continued, "The early performance at Grand Central has been extremely encouraging for Elys and has garnered considerable attention from potential operators in nearby states. Remarkably, the results at Grand Central are generated from only one kiosk and one point of sale terminal (POS or Ticket Window) and is a testament to the strong relationship between small businesses and their patrons. With this success, Elys is actively working with Grand Central to double the number of access points which would increase capacity and customer convenience."

The Company anticipates continued revenue growth month-to-month and expects these trends to continue in the new year. The exceptional results of the Elys platform within a single small-business location represents the tremendous potential for scalability across the U.S. and Canada. In March, Elys also expects to expand with its first large venue retail location at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. This growth in both small business and casino locations demonstrates the versatility of Elys servicing the full spectrum of brick-and-mortar locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

