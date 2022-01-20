Located in Plymouth, MN, USA, the new R&D center will include state-of-the-art facilities dedicated to fermentation research and development of new applications using IngeoPLA biopolymer.

In response to rapid growth in the market for sustainable biomaterials, NatureWorks today announced their intent to open a new headquarters and advanced biopolymer research facility in Plymouth, MN. Expanded laboratory capabilities will support research into the full circular lifecycle of Ingeo biopolymers from next generation fermentation technology to new applications, to increased functionality.

The new NatureWorks headquarters and advanced research facility features sustainable materials throughout such as light fixtures 3D printed using Ingeo biopolymer. (Photo: Business Wire)

The expanded R&D capabilities will also support the construction and operation of NatureWorks's new fully integrated Ingeo PLA manufacturing complex located in Thailand. With an expected opening in 2024, the facility will have an annual capacity of 75,000 tons of Ingeo biopolymer and produce the full portfolio of Ingeo grades.

"In the face of these challenging times, we've designed a space that will enable research, invention, and collaboration between us, our partners, and the market, no matter where we are located in the world," said Rich Altice, President CEO of NatureWorks. "These new facilities will help accelerate the pace of research and innovation as the urgent need for real, safe solutions that help address climate and environmental challenges from plastics and chemicals continues to grow."

The new space is designed to embody NatureWorks's mission to create sustainable, high-performance materials by incorporating low environmental impact materials including lighting, flooring, and art made with Ingeo as well as systems for reducing water and energy usage. A robust organics recycling collection system will divert food waste away from landfills to compost with compostable food serviceware, coffee pods, and tea bags all available to visitors and employees.

Whether participating in trials in our applications lab or meeting with employees, visitors will find a redesigned experience that facilitates collaboration and showcases examples of Ingeo in applications from appliances to 3D printing, to compostable and recyclable paper coatings.

The move to the new headquarters and R&D facility located at 17400 Medina Road, Suite 800, Plymouth, MN, 55447, USA will begin in February 2022.

About NatureWorks

NatureWorks is an advanced materials company offering a broad portfolio of biobased polymers and chemicals made from annually renewable resources. With performance and economics that compete with oil-based materials, naturally advanced Ingeo biomaterials are valued for their unique functional properties and used in products from compostable coffee capsules and food serviceware to appliances and 3D printing filament. NatureWorks is jointly owned by Thailand's largest ASEAN leading integrated petrochemical and refining company, PTT Global Chemical, and Cargill, which provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. For more information visit natureworksllc.com.

