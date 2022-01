SpringOwl Asset Management LLC - Rule 2.10 Announcement

SpringOwl Asset Management LLC

20 January 2022

Letter of Intent: Acquisition of Playtech plc and disposal by the Company of Finalto

On 17th October 2021, SpringOwl Asset Management LLP provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 10,705,253 shares which SpringOwl Asset Management LLC, Ader Investment Management LLC and Jason N Ader have authority to vote.

We have since established that accounts that we advise had disposed of 1,012,796 shares prior to 17th October.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10 (c)(i), we further advise that 10,000 shares were sold by the accounts that we advise on 25 October 2021, 10,000 shares on 26 October 2021 , 117,500 shares on 27 October 2021, 117,000 shares on 28 October 2021, 116,000 shares on 29 October 2021, 10,000 shares on 01 November 2021, 15,000 shares on 08 November 2021, 200,000 shares on 10 November 2021, 200,000 shares on 11 November 2021, 200,000 shares on 12 November 2021, 207,000 shares on 15 November 2021, 200,000 shares on 16 November 2021, 215,000 shares on 17 November 2021, 207,500 shares on 18 November 2021, 331,000 shares on 19 November 2021, 155,596 shares on 22 November 2021, 157,926 shares on 23 November 2021, 78,832 shares on 24 November 2021, 54,295 shares on 25 November 2021, 22,844 shares on 26 November 2021, 7,030 shares on 29 November 2021, 8,000 shares on 30 November 2021, 4,000 shares on 01 December 2021, 93,271 shares on 02 December 2021, 38,985 shares on 03 December 2021, 5,490 shares on 06 December 2021, 2,528 shares on 08 December 2021, 9,434 shares on 09 December 2021, 1,373 shares on 15 December 2021, 30,000 shares on 17 December 2021, 32,328 shares on 29 December 2021, 3,120,783 shares on 05 January 2022, 9,163 shares on 07 January 2022, 28,263 shares on 11 January 2022, 4,658 shares on 12 January 2022, 23,038 shares on 13 January 2022, 1,910 shares on 14 January 2022, 689,511 shares on 17 January 2022, 201,821 shares on 18 January 2022, and 317,919 shares on 19 January 2022 and are no longer in a position to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer, in relation to those shares.

Our intention in respect of 2,438,359 shares, being the remainder, remains as described in the Letter of Intent.

Joseph Tropeano

Tel: 732-310-1825

e-mail: jtropeano@springowl.com